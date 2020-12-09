The deadline to apply for Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplace is next week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The deadline for enrolling for health insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act’s Marketplace is next Tuesday.

If you don’t enroll by the deadline, you may not be able to sign up until 2022.

The Marketplace is designed for people who can’t get health insurance through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, or the VA.

This is especially relevant with the job loss that comes with Covid. Some of you may be shopping for health insurance for the first time not through your employer. This can be a little daunting but West Virginia Navigator is here to help - and it’s free.

The program’s director, Jeremy Smith, said, “It can be confusing. I often tell people that learning about health insurance is almost like learning a second language so it’s difficult for some folks to understand everything but, you know, that’s the good thing about our program, West Virginia Navigator. We can help guide you through the whole process and help you get a plan selected and make sure you get the maximum amount of financial help that you qualify for.”

With the deadline quickly approaching, West Virginia Navigator is extending its hours throughout the week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekend from 9 p.m. to 5.

Consultations are available over the phone or through a telehealth options.

To schedule an appointment, call 304-356-5834.

Smith said, “One of the biggest pieces of the plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace is that there is financial help available to help you pay for the health insurance plan that you pick. Last year, eight in 10 West Virginians that got their health insurance on the Marketplace qualified for a monthly subsidy from the federal government that helps pay for whichever plan they pick.”

