Advertisement

The deadline to apply for Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplace is next week

Consultations with West Virginia Navigator can set you up with financial assistance in paying...
Consultations with West Virginia Navigator can set you up with financial assistance in paying for your health insurance.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The deadline for enrolling for health insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act’s Marketplace is next Tuesday.

If you don’t enroll by the deadline, you may not be able to sign up until 2022.

The Marketplace is designed for people who can’t get health insurance through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, or the VA.

This is especially relevant with the job loss that comes with Covid. Some of you may be shopping for health insurance for the first time not through your employer. This can be a little daunting but West Virginia Navigator is here to help - and it’s free.

The program’s director, Jeremy Smith, said, “It can be confusing. I often tell people that learning about health insurance is almost like learning a second language so it’s difficult for some folks to understand everything but, you know, that’s the good thing about our program, West Virginia Navigator. We can help guide you through the whole process and help you get a plan selected and make sure you get the maximum amount of financial help that you qualify for.”

With the deadline quickly approaching, West Virginia Navigator is extending its hours throughout the week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekend from 9 p.m. to 5.

Consultations are available over the phone or through a telehealth options.

To schedule an appointment, call 304-356-5834.

Smith said, “One of the biggest pieces of the plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace is that there is financial help available to help you pay for the health insurance plan that you pick. Last year, eight in 10 West Virginians that got their health insurance on the Marketplace qualified for a monthly subsidy from the federal government that helps pay for whichever plan they pick.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County to enforce statewide mask mandate
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire
(FILE)
Attorney General Morrisey issues statement regarding COVID-19 diagnosis
Ohio hunters bagged 71,650 white-tailed deer during the Buckeye State’s annual weeklong gun...
Ohio deer hunters bag 71,650 deer during weeklong gun season
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down garage fire near Beverly

Latest News

A community food drive and Toys for Tots will be at the event.
A Christmas train will come to the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend
Parkersburg City Council voted Tuesday night to give Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, pictured...
UPDATE: Parkersburg City Council unanimously approves resolution to give mayor a pay raise
Famous U.S. test pilot Chuck Yeager poses in front of the Piper Cheyenne 400 LS plane at the...
Local history professor remembers Chuck Yeager
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Anna Umpleby
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Anna Umpleby