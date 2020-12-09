Three COVID-19 cases confirmed at Marietta High School

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Three positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Marietta High School.

A letter was sent out by the Marietta City School District Tuesday to parents to make them aware of the situation.

Four staff members and 33 students were deemed close contacts and will have to quarantine.

Superintendent Will Hampton tells WTAP that at least one of the cases is related to a sports team, and that most of the quarantined individuals are players or coaches from that sport.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.