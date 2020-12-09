Advertisement

Three COVID-19 cases confirmed at Marietta High School

33 students and four staff will quarantine
Marietta Schools are going to begin phase two of their re-entry plan
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Three positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Marietta High School.

A letter was sent out by the Marietta City School District Tuesday to parents to make them aware of the situation.

Four staff members and 33 students were deemed close contacts and will have to quarantine.

Superintendent Will Hampton tells WTAP that at least one of the cases is related to a sports team, and that most of the quarantined individuals are players or coaches from that sport.

