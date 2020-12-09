Williamstown Woman’s Club donates blankets to Williamstown Police Department

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Police Department recently received a donation from one local organization.

Members of the Williamstown Woman’s Club made and donated 15 fleece blankets to the police department.

The organization had some leftover blankets from Operation Smile and decided that providing the blankets would be a great way to help the local community.

The police department will use the blankets to help comfort those involved in accidents or trauma.

“We contacted the local police department, and they agreed that they would like to carry a blanket or two in their car, in case they come across an accident, or especially if there are children involved in a trauma,” said Edie Lindley, one of the presidents of the Williamstown Woman’s Club. “So each patrol car will have one or two blankets available.”

The organization also plans on donating some blankets to the Williamstown Fire Department.

