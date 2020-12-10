City of Vienna, Vienna Public Library introduce “Story Walk”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since the pandemic has started many have taken up reading and/or exercising to stay and feel productive.

The city of Vienna and it’s public library have found a way to combine both of these activities.

They’re doing this with the “Story Walk,” that can be found at Spencer’s Landing.

Individuals who arrive there can take time to walk and read a section of a book that will be changed periodically.

It’s something that Mayor Randy Rapp believes is important to helping those in the community stay active and refreshed.

“We’re looking for things that we can do to keep our people entertained,” says Vienna Mayor, Randy Rapp. “It’s a sad situation we’re in, so the more activities we can provide, the better we are.”

The first story to be shown will be an adaptation of Alvin Tresselt’s Ukrainian folktale, “The Mitten.”

