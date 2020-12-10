Advertisement

Commisioner makes case for new CARES act bill

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County commissioner has his hopes as to what a new federal stimulus bill will contain.

Blair Couch is the local representative of the National Association of Counties, on the bill Congress has discussed since late July.

Couch says it should include another stimulus check for people who need it: something congressional leaders say probably won’t happen in new legislation.

The commissioner also says a bill should include more flexibility for local governments to spend the money, and allow them to use existing CARES act money past a December 30th deadline.

The commissioner also says a bill should include more flexibility for local governments to spend the money, and allow them to use existing CARES act money past a December 30th deadline.

”I taked to someone at the state who said, ‘we have #20 million to spend on the siren system, and have to have the receipts dated by December 30, and we’re having a tough time with this’”, Couch explained. “Giving them additonal leeway would be ideal.”

At Thursday’s commission meeting, Paul Hoblitzell, of the Oil and Gas Museum, got support for a request to the West Virginia Legislature for $200 thousand in state funding. The money would help pay off a loan the museum’s management used for the purchase of Henderson Hall.

Hoblitzell says while visitor traffic is down this year, due to the pandemic, the museum is committed to remaining at its current location in downtown Parkersburg.

