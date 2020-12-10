Advertisement

Pandemic adds to seasonal-depression problem, experts say

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Experts say the holidays can be an especially difficult time for people with seasonal depression.

Seasonal affective disorder is more prevalent during the Winter months than during other times of the year. And with the pandemic separating many people from their support systems this year, health officials are worried. But they’re not the only ones.

A new survey by Nationwide Children’s Hospital shows that two-thirds of parents are worried for their children’s mental health as the pandemic continues into the Winter.

Professionals at the Counseling and Wellness Center in Parkersburg say this is something considered “high-risk” and can be too much for those already exhausted from the pandemic.

“I know we have a lot of clients that are really getting into what we call ‘COVID fatigue,’ where it’s gone on now for so long there that it has drained them,” says Counseling and Wellness Center co-owner and counselor, Stephen Givens. “And they are just chomping at the bit waiting for this to be over and to move on back to life.”

A study done by “JAMA Network,” shows that their is a significant increase in depression among the more than 14 hundred people they surveyed.

