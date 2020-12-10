Health official reacts to Washington County turning red on Ohio’s COVID-19 advisory map

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Now that Washington County is red on Ohio’s COVID-19 advisory map, a local health official is reacting to the change.

Anne Goon, commisioner of the Marietta/Belpre City Health Department, says she wasn’t suprised by the change announced Thursday afternoon.

Goon says beds in the intensive care units at hospitals across the region are filling up with patients fighting the virus.

On Wednesday, county health officials posted a graphic on Facebook showing that 1 out of 30 Washington County residents had COVID-19.

“It is really critical to do everything possible, especially over the next 21 days, to limit the number of people they interact with, to always wear a mask,” said Goon. “Even if they are around family and friends that they are comfortable around, but don’t actually live with them, they should wear a mask because that is where we are seeing a lot of spread. It’s with those people you’re really comfortable with. None of use know that we are feeling fine, but that we actually have Covid, because many of us don’t have symptoms.”

With the virus still spreading, Goon says it is very important for people to do all they can to limit the spread.

