Humane Society of the Ohio Valley to reopen after closure due to COVID-19

The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley's current facility.
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is tentatively planning to reopen Friday, December 10 after being closed due to a case of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, December 3 an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and the shelter has been closed since, according to a shelter representative. However, no other employees have tested positive for the virus. When the shelter reopens, the employee who tested positive will remain at home to recover.

Safety precautions will be followed at the shelter. Masks will be worn and hand sanitizer will be available. The shelter also requests that all visitors wear masks.

As the holiday season is often a popular time for charitable giving, the shelter accepts monetary donations through its website and by mail, and also has a wishlist of items that those interested may purchase for the shelter.

