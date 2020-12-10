Light display in Belpre raises awareness for local humane societies
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -
Two locals in Belpre used Christmas cheer to help raise awareness for local humane societies.
Robin Gregory and Tony Mercer created a display for the Belpre Christmas parade, but when that was canceled, they did not want to display to go unseen.
The display included a sign that said “Please Support Your Local Humane Society”, and Santa Claus looking down on a platform, where Gregory’s dog Dolly was sitting in her Santa Claus outfit.
The two set up their display beside the Belpre Bridge Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m., hoping that passing vehicles would enjoy the scene and think about helping out their local humane society.
Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.