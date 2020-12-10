Advertisement

Light display in Belpre raises awareness for local humane societies

Dolly sits atop her Christmas display
Dolly sits atop her Christmas display(WTAP)
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Two locals in Belpre used Christmas cheer to help raise awareness for local humane societies.

Robin Gregory and Tony Mercer created a display for the Belpre Christmas parade, but when that was canceled, they did not want to display to go unseen.

The display included a sign that said “Please Support Your Local Humane Society”, and Santa Claus looking down on a platform, where Gregory’s dog Dolly was sitting in her Santa Claus outfit.

The two set up their display beside the Belpre Bridge Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m., hoping that passing vehicles would enjoy the scene and think about helping out their local humane society.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Shelter-in-place lifted after chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County; at least 4 injured
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
The first 16,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in West Virginia by Dec....
W.Va. prepares to distribute first COVID-19 vaccines
Chief Matthews: No injuries reported in vacant house fire
UPDATE: Vacant house fire likely caused by homeless, Parkersburg fire chief says
According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies....
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger

Latest News

Ohio man sentenced to five years in federal prison
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg man sentenced to four years in federal prison for dealing meth
Parkersburg man sentenced to four years in federal prison
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU home opener postponed
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU home opener postponed
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Oklahoma
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Oklahoma