Light display in Belpre raises awareness for local humane societies

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Two locals in Belpre used Christmas cheer to help raise awareness for local humane societies.

Robin Gregory and Tony Mercer created a display for the Belpre Christmas parade, but when that was canceled, they did not want to display to go unseen.

The display included a sign that said “Please Support Your Local Humane Society”, and Santa Claus looking down on a platform, where Gregory’s dog Dolly was sitting in her Santa Claus outfit.

The two set up their display beside the Belpre Bridge Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m., hoping that passing vehicles would enjoy the scene and think about helping out their local humane society.

