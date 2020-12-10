Lions Club of Parkersburg makes a donation to several area organizations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After having to cancel an annual fundraising dinner because of COVID-19, one Parkersburg civic group was still able to donate money from the event to several other organizations.

The Lions Club of Parkersburg canceled its annual Out of Sight dinner due to the guidelines at the time.

Very few of the people who bought tickets for the fundraiser asked for their money back and so the club was still able to donate $500 each to several non profit organizations.

“This year with our Out of Sight dinner, which is our main fundraiser, we were able to net a much higher amount because with Covid an the shutdown and everything else, we weren’t able to have the actual event at the Country Club like we normally do,” said Eric Jiles, President of the Lions Club of Parkersburg. “So we saved a lot of money on that and so netting more in our fundraiser this year, we decided to give back to the community in the form of donations to non profits in the area.”

Officials from two of the organizations, the Salvation Army of Parkersburg and the Children’s Listening Place, were presented with the donation today, during the Lions Club’s weekly luncheon at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

“It’s a fantastic blessing to receive this gift from an excellent club here in town and its community helping community and so we are very grateful for the opportunity to come out here today to receive this blessing, but also to see how its going to be used, said Major Patrick Richmond of the Salvation Army of Parkersburg.”

The other non profit organizations to receive the donation are The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Parkersburg Art Center, Wood County Society and Actors Guild of Parkersburg.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.