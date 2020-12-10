MOV’s Got Talent: Braden Deguzman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Braden Deguzman is a sophomore at Parkersburg South High School, who has a deep rooted passion for the arts, particularly the art of music.

Braden especially loves to participate in musical theatre as an actor, but he is also well-versed in playing piano and guitar.

Braden knew he had this passion at a young age.

“I’ve always had a fascination with the arts,” Braden said. “Even as a little kid, I always loved doing little performances, like I would recite T.V. commercials word-for-word.”

Braden has not been on stage since the pandemic hit, which gives him more free time, but he still misses performing every day that the virus lingers.

He says it’s important to see the silver lining, and that soon, performances will be able to happen again.

“It just feels like everything has disappeared,” said Braden. You have to stay on the bright side and you have to say, ‘Oh, we’ll be back.’ It’s just a little break, a little hiatus.”

Braden performs in roughly three to four shows per year, and has been for a while as he is part of the Actor’s Guild.

He says he has never lost the itch to go back on stage.

“After my first show, I took a long break, like a year long break,” said Braden. I was like, ‘Yeah, one show is enough.’ But, every so often I would get that craving of like, ‘Man, I need to go back, I need to do another show.’”

Braden says he wants to become a professional actor on film, or on stage. He has advice for others who may be considered getting into theatre as a hobby, or even as a career.

“Do what you love,” Braden says. “You need to test your comfort zone, go out of it a bit.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.