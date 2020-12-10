Obituary: Catharine C. Kelley

Catharine C. Kelley, 74, of Parkersburg, WV passed away December 8, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center with her family at her side. She was born on May 17, 1946 the daughter of the late Gordon E. and Nina Alice (Geer) Collett Jr. She retired from the Bureau of Public Debt and was a member of the Liberty Street Church. She loved to dance and sing and also enjoyed playing golf. She dearly loved to travel with her beloved travel group and was also an avid WVU fan. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and all her grandchildren along with her special adopted grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Thomas M. Kelley Sr., stepfather, Allan Tear of Bradenton, FL; son Thomas M. (Deidra) Kelley Jr. of Hurricane, WV; daughter Amy M. (Steve) Taylor of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Chelcie Staats, Kalen Kelley, Zane Taylor, Brayden Taylor, Alexandria Dent, Victoria (Jon) Elmore; great grandchildren, Ryan, Amelia and Ari; and special adopted grandchildren Sophie, Tucker and Grady.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all the Doctors, Residents, Nurses, Respiratory Therapy and staff in the ICU unit and the COVID unit that cared for her and did everything they could to help her.

Funeral services will be Saturday 10:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday 6-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

