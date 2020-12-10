Obituary: Craig C. Lochary

Craig C. Lochary, 53, of Fleming, Ohio, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 2, 1967 in Marietta, Ohio to Don Edward and Eulah Lawson Lochary.

Craig was a 1985 graduate of Warren High School. He served his country in the United States Army, 82 Airborne. Craig was a corrections officer for Noble County Corrections in Caldwell, Ohio. He attended Pettysville United Methodist Church. Craig was an avid hunter, enjoyed riding side by sides, traveling, especially the beach, and Friday night poker games. He was a sports enthusiast, especially the Broncos, Buckeyes and NASCAR.

He is survived by his father; children, Garrett Lochary of Marietta and Sydney Lochary of Dublin, Ohio; brothers, Bill Wynn (Carmella) of Marietta, Rich Wynn (Tracey) of Fleming and Jason Lochary of Parkersburg, WV; very special friend, Sasha Sprague of Parkersburg; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and brother, Dana Douglas.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor Jamie Sprague officiating. Burial will follow in Bartlett Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Number of people in the funeral home at one time will be limited and visitors are encouraged not to linger after greeting the family.

Donations are requested in his memory to the Veteran’s Association or the Research for Colitis. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Craig’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

