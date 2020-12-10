Obituary: Fon Glenn Coffman

Fon Glenn Coffman, 92, of Marietta, Ohio, died Thursday, December 10, 2020,at Elmcroft in Reno after a brief battle with COVID.

She was born on April 19, 1928 to Rev. R. A. Hutson and Mabel Roark Hutson in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She graduated Union High School in 1946 and married Kenneth H. Coffman in July of that year. Fon was a homemaker for many years and was active in Girl Scouts and band boosters with her daughters.

She was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, directed the Jr. Choir, served as organist and pianist, lay leader and financial secretary.

In later years she was employed at Coffman Optical and Coffman Music.

In 1979 she was elected Charter President of the Pioneer Ladies Civitan club and served this club in many officer positions throughout the years. She also served Civitan as Governor of the Ohio District in 1985-86, now the Cardinal District, and the Civitan International as director from 2004-2006. She and her husband were both active in Civitan and attended over 30 International conventions in the United States and Europe.

Fon is survived by her daughters, Fon Smith of Hagerstown, MD, Karen (Gary) Doan of Lowell and Karla Coffman of Marietta, five grandchildren, Nathaniel (Cathy) Smith of Bridgewater, NJ, Kenneth (Andrea) Smith of Hagerstown, MD, Julie (Jay) Comyns of Delaware, OH, Laurie (Tim) Mullen of Marietta and Emily (Jason) Hall of Lowell. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren: Giuliana, Adriana and Eliana Smith, Owen, Avery and Emma Smith, Layne and Megan Comyns, Lexie and Payton Mullen, and Holtyn and Hayden Hall.

She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years Kenneth, son-in-law Charles Smith and grandson Jeffrey Smith.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of Elmcroft of Marietta for their care for the past two and half years. We would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care in recent weeks.

No visitation will be held at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Private family graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family with Brian Smith officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta, OH. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Remembrances in her honor may be made to Gilman United Methodist Church, 312 Gilman Avenue, Marietta, OH 45750 or The Pioneer Ladies Civitan Club in Marietta. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

