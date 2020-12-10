Obituary: Remigio O. Jacob MD

Remigio O. Jacob MD, 79, of Vienna, West Virginia went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Remigio was born on August 13, 1941 in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, is the son of the late Teofisto and Eustacia Jacob.

Remigio is a 1968 medical school graduate of the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines. He finished his surgical residency at Mary Johnston Hospital in Manila, Philippines. In 1972 Remigio moved to the United States and finished his surgical training at Fairmont General Hospital in West Virginia. In 1975, Remigio began working as an Emergency Department Physician in several hospitals around the region which included Camden Clark Memorial Hospital where he dedicated the last 25 years of his medical career in the Emergency Department before retiring at the age of 75.

Remigio was an active member of the Philippine Medical Association of West Virginia and served two terms as president in 2004-2005 and 2015-2016. Remigio volunteered in several medical mission trips to the Philippines and was passionate about providing free medical care to those in need. Remigio was also a member of the Association of Philippine Physicians in America and was awarded as 2017 Physician of the Year for all of his humanitarian endeavors.

Remigio was passionate about his role as a physician in the community and had a great love for his profession. He also loved traveling the world with his family and friends. Remigio enjoyed capturing all the moments of his life through photography. He had a wonderful singing voice which he used to often entertained his family and friends.

However, his greatest love was for his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Lily Ferrer; his five children, son Ronald Jacob (Lisa) of Palm Coast, Florida, daughter Maureen Yucelt (Baris) of San Diego, California, daughter Sharon Shultz (Kurtis) of Los Angeles, California, son Russell Jacob (Krista) of Columbus, Ohio, and son Remigio John (RJ) Jacob of Parkersburg, West Virginia; and 11 grandchildren Maura, Rome, and Teo Jacob, Parker, Peyton and Alicia Jacob, Berck and Lyla Yucelt, and Jacob, Courson and Jaxson Shultz.

Services for Remigio O. Jacob will be delayed until the spring of 2021. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

