Obituary: Robert Wayne Johnston

Robert Wayne Johnston, 62 , of Vienna passed away December 9th, 2020, at Camden Clark Memorial Center.

He was born on February 28, 1958 in Kinder, LA the son of the late Wiley Eugene and Mary Ann Walker Johnston.

Robert had worked as a union insulator for forty-one years with Insulators Union Local #53 and the Union Local #80. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good round of golf. He had been on a bowling league at Emerson Lanes for several years. He was a active member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he served as a bus driver, Sunday School teacher and with the AWANA program.

Robert is survived by his wife of forty years Billie Faye Young Johnston, children Joey Johnston (Abby), Shanna Johnston (Danny), two grandchildren Owen and Elijah Johnston, three special little ones, three brothers Dale Johnston (Sherel), Buster Johnston, Tommy Johnston, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, father-in-law Gerald Melancon, sister-in-law Liz Melancon and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Judy Ferguson, nephew Scotty Johnston and mother-in-law Mary Madeline Melancon.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 12th, at 10am, at Fellowship Baptist Church with Brian Leversee officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be Friday, December 11th, starting at 4pm. The family will be accepting visitors throughout the night until the service the following day.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.