Ohio State to play in Big Ten championship game
Big Ten votes to waive 6 game minimum requirement for eligibility to title game
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - Third-ranked Ohio State will be able to play in the Big Ten title game against Northwestern.
The conference has dropped the minimum six-game requirement instituted for the pandemic-shortened season.
The unbeaten Buckeyes have played just five games, with three others canceled due to COVID-19 issues involving their opponents.
Ohio State was in line to meet the six-game requirement until Saturday’s game against Michigan was canceled.
The conference title game is slated for Dec. 19.
