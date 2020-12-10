Ohio State to play in Big Ten championship game

(AP) - Third-ranked Ohio State will be able to play in the Big Ten title game against Northwestern.

The conference has dropped the minimum six-game requirement instituted for the pandemic-shortened season.

The unbeaten Buckeyes have played just five games, with three others canceled due to COVID-19 issues involving their opponents.

Ohio State was in line to meet the six-game requirement until Saturday’s game against Michigan was canceled.

The conference title game is slated for Dec. 19.

