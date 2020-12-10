Advertisement

Parkersburg man sentenced to four years in federal prison

Andrew Hopkins admitted he intended to sell meth.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced Wednesday that Andrew Martin Hopkins, 58, of Parkersburg, was sentenced to 48 months in prison pursuant to his previous guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“Hopkins had over 100 grams of meth that was 96% pure. Another significant prison sentence for a dealer of this deadly drug,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Hopkins previously admitted that he was driving a pickup truck in Vienna on May 19, 2019, when he was pulled over by an officer with the Vienna Police Department near the intersection of Grand Central Avenue and 21st Street for displaying a license plate that belonged on a vehicle of a different make and model.  After the officer determined that Hopkins could not produce proper registration or proof of insurance for the vehicle, a K-9 was requested to respond to the scene of the traffic stop.  After the K-9 arrived, it was deployed on the vehicle and provided a positive indication for the presence of controlled substances.  Officers then searched and located methamphetamine inside the truck as well as on Hopkins’ person.  A total of 102.85 grams of methamphetamine was located during the search, along with $3,631 in United States currency.   This methamphetamine was sent to a laboratory and was confirmed to have a purity of 96%.  Hopkins admitted to possessing the entire amount of methamphetamine and having the intention to distribute it to other people. Hopkins also admitted to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with law enforcement officers on four different occasions.

The Vienna Police Department, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted the investigation.   Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence.  Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe handled the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-00003.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Shelter-in-place lifted after chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County; at least 4 injured
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
The first 16,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in West Virginia by Dec....
W.Va. prepares to distribute first COVID-19 vaccines
Chief Matthews: No injuries reported in vacant house fire
UPDATE: Vacant house fire likely caused by homeless, Parkersburg fire chief says
According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies....
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger

Latest News

Ohio man sentenced to five years in federal prison
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU home opener postponed
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU home opener postponed
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Oklahoma
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Oklahoma
WTAP News @ 6 - OSU eligible for Big Ten title game
WTAP News @ 6 - OSU eligible for Big Ten title game