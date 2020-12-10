Parkersburg man sentenced to four years in federal prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced Wednesday that Andrew Martin Hopkins, 58, of Parkersburg, was sentenced to 48 months in prison pursuant to his previous guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“Hopkins had over 100 grams of meth that was 96% pure. Another significant prison sentence for a dealer of this deadly drug,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Hopkins previously admitted that he was driving a pickup truck in Vienna on May 19, 2019, when he was pulled over by an officer with the Vienna Police Department near the intersection of Grand Central Avenue and 21st Street for displaying a license plate that belonged on a vehicle of a different make and model. After the officer determined that Hopkins could not produce proper registration or proof of insurance for the vehicle, a K-9 was requested to respond to the scene of the traffic stop. After the K-9 arrived, it was deployed on the vehicle and provided a positive indication for the presence of controlled substances. Officers then searched and located methamphetamine inside the truck as well as on Hopkins’ person. A total of 102.85 grams of methamphetamine was located during the search, along with $3,631 in United States currency. This methamphetamine was sent to a laboratory and was confirmed to have a purity of 96%. Hopkins admitted to possessing the entire amount of methamphetamine and having the intention to distribute it to other people. Hopkins also admitted to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with law enforcement officers on four different occasions.

The Vienna Police Department, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe handled the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-00003 .

