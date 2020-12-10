Public reaction to the extension of the “stay at home” curfew

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After Governor Mike Dewine announced his stay safe Ohio protocols and curfew extension this afternoon, we talked to several residents to get their reactions.

Most of those we talked to didn’t want to go on camera, but one man told us he’s optimistic about the governor’s actions today.

“Well so far, what I’ve seen of the area is that people seem to be doing their best. And I don’t think that that’s going to affect a lot of the businesses that are still open, and people are still going about doing their thing but they’re wearing masks and being good about that,” says Marietta resident, Norman Barton. “So I think it’s actually a good thing. I don’t have anything against it. I think it’s going to be alright. I think it’s what people need to do it. So, I definitely think it’s going to be okay.”

The curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. will remain in effect through the day after New Year’s.

