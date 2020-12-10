Advertisement

Senator Capito talks COVID-19 relief fund

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito recently expressed her relief that Republicans and Democrats in the Senate have resumed talks on the country’s COVID-19 relief package.

The Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act (HEALS) will provide relief to the struggling economy during the pandemic.

The relief will also go to enhanced unemployment benefits, as well as emergency funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (P.P.P.)

Senator Capito says in West Virginia, the small businesses will really be helped out by this relief.

“It’s going to help our businesses,” said Capito. “I talked to a bunch of restaurants, they’re still really struggling. So, the availability of grants to keep those businesses open, and people connected to their businesses, is absolutely critical. And we know that there’s going to be some rough waters ahead, so this will help with that.”

