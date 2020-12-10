St. Marys Football Team receives Class A trophy

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Thursday, the St. Marys Blue Devils football team received their trophy after clinching the Class A State Championship by default.

The Ritchie County Rebels, who they would have faced in the final, were unable to play because the county was red on the state’s COVID-19 Department of Education map.

Head Coach Jodi Mote is still proud of how hard his team fought all year, in the uncertainty of a pandemic.

“Just making it through the season with the year that we’ve had,” said Mote. “And being able to play nine regular season games, and then two playoff games. And to play their final game at home at Bill Hanlin Stadium was pretty special.”

