Advertisement

St. Marys Football Team receives Class A trophy

Coach Jodi Mote (center) and the rest of the Blue Devils receive their Class A trophy
Coach Jodi Mote (center) and the rest of the Blue Devils receive their Class A trophy(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Thursday, the St. Marys Blue Devils football team received their trophy after clinching the Class A State Championship by default.

The Ritchie County Rebels, who they would have faced in the final, were unable to play because the county was red on the state’s COVID-19 Department of Education map.

Head Coach Jodi Mote is still proud of how hard his team fought all year, in the uncertainty of a pandemic.

“Just making it through the season with the year that we’ve had,” said Mote. “And being able to play nine regular season games, and then two playoff games. And to play their final game at home at Bill Hanlin Stadium was pretty special.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Shelter-in-place lifted after chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County; at least 4 injured
Ohio man sentenced to five years in federal prison
Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
West Virginia chemical plant blast kills 1, injures 3
He discussed it during a press briefing on Monday.
Governor Justice gives update on vaccine distribution

Latest News

Anna Umpleby is the Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Anna Umpleby
WVU adds home basketball game on Friday
West Virgina vs. Oklahoma football game is canceled
Thunder Herd downs College of Charleston