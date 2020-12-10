Student Athlete of the Week: Anna Umpleby

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Anna Umpleby is a senior volleyball player at Parkersburg High School.

She is a two-year captain for the Big Reds, who qualified for the State AAA Volleyball Tournament, but were unable to go because of Wood County’s color on the COVID alert map.

Anna recently signed with Alderson Broaddus University to play Volleyball, and she is really excited to get to campus.

