Thunder Herd downs College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Jarrod West and Jannson Williams each posted 19 points as Marshall topped College of Charleston 84-72.

Taevion Kinsey had 13 points and nine assists for Marshall.

Darius George added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Brevin Galloway scored a career-high 27 points for the Cougars. Zep Jasper added 16 points and Payton Willis had 12 points.

Marshall improves to 3-0. Next up the Herd hosts Ohio University Sunday at 2:00 PM.

