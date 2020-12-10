Advertisement

Washington County now in “red”

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County is now at the highest state’”red”-on Ohio’s county alert map.

Washington County, in the lower “orange” alert level for several weeks, rose to red in the map introduced Thursday afternoon by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The governor introduced the map at the same time he extended a 10 P.M. curfew, due to end Thursday, into January.

