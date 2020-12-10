West Virgina vs. Oklahoma football game is canceled

MORGANTOWN , W.Va. (AP) - Citing a surge of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing in the football program, West Virginia has paused all football activities for the next seven days and will not host No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Athletic director Shane Lyons says the game will not be rescheduled. The next game for the Sooners (7-2) will instead be the Big 12 championship game against No. 10 Iowa State (8-2) in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

``Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,’' Lyons said. ``We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17.’'

The Mountaineers finish the season with a 5-4 record and are eligible for a bowl bid.

