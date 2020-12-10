Advertisement

West Virgina vs. Oklahoma football game is canceled

Due to COVID-19 protocols
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN , W.Va. (AP) - Citing a surge of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing in the football program, West Virginia has paused all football activities for the next seven days and will not host No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Athletic director Shane Lyons says the game will not be rescheduled. The next game for the Sooners (7-2) will instead be the Big 12 championship game against No. 10 Iowa State (8-2) in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

``Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,’' Lyons said. ``We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17.’'

The Mountaineers finish the season with a 5-4 record and are eligible for a bowl bid.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Shelter-in-place lifted after chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County; at least 4 injured
Ohio man sentenced to five years in federal prison
Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
West Virginia chemical plant blast kills 1, injures 3
He discussed it during a press briefing on Monday.
Governor Justice gives update on vaccine distribution

Latest News

WVU adds home basketball game on Friday
Thunder Herd downs College of Charleston
.
Ohio State to play in Big Ten championship game
Class A All State
Class A All State football team