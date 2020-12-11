Advertisement

Gov. Justice reveals distribution information for COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine
By Dennis Bright
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday that COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered quickly and in two phases once they are approved and the state begins receiving its initial shipments.

Justice discussed the state’s plan to distribute the vaccines in a news conference late Friday morning.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet granted emergency authorization for the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but Justice said the federal government will begin shipping the vaccine to states within 24 hours once the vaccine is approved.

Once West Virginia gets the vaccine, Justice said the state will begin distribution within 24 hours.

The state is expected to received 16,000 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with that number moving to 21,000 very quickly.

Justice said the vaccines will be available first to those who are the highest risk.

Phase 1 of the distribution has been broken into four groups: hospitals, long-term care facilities and pharmacies; community infrastructure, emergency response, public-health officials and first responders; other health-care workers; and teachers and education officials.

Phase 2 of the distribution process will include the general population, according to Justice, who said he expects the Pfizer vaccine to be available beginning around March 10 or 15.

Initial doses will go to those deemed the most vulnerable based on guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Justice said the FDA is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss an emergency-use authorization of the Moderna vaccine.

