Local leaders unsurprised by curfew extension

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The mayors of Belpre and Marietta say they aren’t surprised that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine extended his “stay at home” curfew until after the new year begins.

“I wasn’t a bit surprised,” said Belpre Mayor Mike Lorentz.

Lorentz wasn’t surprised because he has kept a close eye on the local hospitals and on the latest statistics. He even thought Washington County would turn red on the state’s alert map well before it did.

While he isn’t surprised the curfew has been extended, Lorentz says the curfew isn’t going to affect Belpre much. Most of the businesses around town close by 10 or 11 p.m. anyway.

“I’d rather see them close early than close all together,” said Lorentz.

Up the road in Marietta, Mayor Josh Schlicher says the curfew, which had already been in place for a few weeks, has made some impact on traffic in his city.

“We’ve seen a drastic reduction in traffic, reduction in violations,” said Schlicher. “We can contribute that hopefully to people staying home, staying away from the social scene.”

That said, the curfew is hard for local authorities to enforce. There are several viable reasons to be on the roadways after curfew, and Marietta officials view it like it’s a secondary offense.

“You have to have a violation on somebody, whether it’s speeding or turn signal or DUI or something to even stop them in the first place,” said Schlicher.

In general, Schlicher says he sees many Marietta residents doing their part slow the spread of the virus. He says most people wear masks, though there are some who refuse to take any precautions.

That’s true for just about everywhere, including Belpre.

Despite pushback, Mayor Lorentz encourages everyone to listen to the experts, and do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Going home early is better than never going home at all,” said Lorentz.

