Marietta teachers peacefully demonstrate displeasure with contract negotiations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

On Wednesday, some Marietta City Schools teachers expressed their displeasure with the current contract negotiations by peacefully protesting their current contract.

They walked out of their buildings at the end of their contracted work day, in which they are paid for a little more than seven hours per day.

According to the teacher’s union, they believe that their pay does not reflect the actual amount of work before and after school that teachers do.

J.D. Benson, the choir director at Marietta Middle School, who is the President of the Marietta Teacher’s Union says that this is a peaceful demonstration, which is a stark difference from a “walk-out,” which is not allowed in their contracts.

“We just had a peaceful demonstration,” said Benson. “We all left at the end of our work day, as a united group of people, and just walked out. We didn’t leave, all children were on busses, all students were taken care of, no one was left in the building.”

Superintendent of Marietta City Schools Will Hampton was notified of the demonstration, and gave this statement to WTAP, which says, in part, “I understand the demonstration of solidarity. Everyone is working hard and the additional stress of COVID-19 is not helping. This is a process and at times it is not easy but we are working through it. I am hopeful for a positive outcome.”

The two sides are scheduled to meet again next week to continue contract negotiations.

