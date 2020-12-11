Mylan’s Morgantown manufacturing plant to close, nearly 1,500 jobs will be lost
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mylan plant in Morgantown, part of Viatris Inc., will close. The company announced the news Friday morning.
Approximately 1,500 jobs will be lost, as Viatris says 20% of their workforce could be impact as part of the company’s restructuring initiative.
The closure comes as a part of a cost cutting measure following the acquisition of Mylan by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. Since that acquisition, the future of the plant has remained in limbo.
“The County Commission had no idea and we were not informed,” Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom said. “This is a huge setback.”
He received texts last night hinting at the news. One employee texted Bloom and said some operators were abruptly told to finish what they were doing and leave. They all had to be out by 8:00 last night. They were told they would get a text with a number to call in the morning for a town hall meeting.
“I’m devastated for the citizens, the families and their future and how it’s going to have a rippling effect on this community,” Bloom said.
According to a national press release, Viatris also plans to close facilities in Baldoyle, Ireland and Caguas, Puerto Rico as well.
