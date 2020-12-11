Obituary: August “Dean” Hoffart

August “Dean” Hoffart passed away on Friday, December 11 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 14, 1928 at his home in Caywood, Ohio to August and Nora Berg Hoffart. Dean had seven sisters and one brother.

He graduated from Marietta High School in 1946. On January 7, 1951 he married Jean Constance Whitaker and together they had four children: Kathryn Burman (Raymond), Barbara Jackson (David), Ronald Hoffert (Susan); and Michael Hoffart. He was blessed to have seven grandchildren Jennifer Balcom (Joel), Daniel Jackson (Gretchen), Matthew Casto (Katie), Michael Casto, Ami Ardwidmark (Johan), Michael Hoffert, Brandon Hoffert, and seventeen great grandchildren.

Dean worked as a chemical operator for Bakelite and then Shell Chemical. He enjoyed bowling, pitching horse shoes, coaching little baseball, gardening, and playing euchre. Upon retiring he became an avid volunteer for Marietta Hospital as well as the Marietta Recycling Center.

He was a protestant by faith and in the past attended Harmar Hill Church of the Nazarene and Putnam Congregational Church.

Preceeding Dean in death were his parents (August and Nora Hoffart); his seven sisters: Elizabeth Hoffart, Florene Hayes (Ezra), Ruby Hoffart, Sophie Rohrer (Donald), Alma Small (Al), Luella Noble (Wally), his brother Norman Hoffart (Helen); his wife (Jean Hoffart); his daughter (Kathryn Burman) and his son Michael Hoffart and grandson Michael Hoffert.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. The family is deeply grateful to the hard working staff at Elmcroft of Marietta for the wonderful care that they provided for our father these past two years and for the assistance that the staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital and Hospice provided toward the end of his life. McClure-Schafer-Lankford is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

