Obituary: Brenda Anne Keener

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Brenda Anne Keener, 75, of Belpre, died December 4, 2020, at the Harmar Place in Marietta.

Brenda was born January 17, 1945, in Greenville, SC and was the daughter of the late Bennie F. and Annie  Brown.

Brenda had worked as a hairdresser for Headquarters in Belpre.  She was a member of the Eastern Star.  She enjoyed Bible study and bird watching, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.

Brenda is survived by her daughter Rhonda Butcher (James) of Parkersburg; son Ronald Marion “Butch” Keener Jr. (Krystal) of Sapulpa, OK; grandchildren Joshua Butcher, Katie Butcher, Gary Keener and April Bullard; sister Cheryl Bennett (Roger) of Greenville, SC.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Marion Keener Sr.; sisters Quadolia Vess and Janet Garrett; brothers Gary Brown, Houston Brown and Bobby Brown.

Memorial services will be 2 PM Saturday December 19, 2020 at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Neil Cadle officiating.  Inurnment will follow at Rockland Cemetery.  The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

