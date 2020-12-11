Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Edwin Hughes, Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Edwin Hughes, Jr, 62, of Marietta, OH passed peacefully on December 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 29th, 1958 in Marietta, Ohio to the late Charles Edwin Hughes and Glenna Hughes.

Chuck was a 1976 graduate of Marietta High School. Following in his Dad’s footsteps he pursued a career in Insurance Sales with Woodmen Life. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. Chuck was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He was able to watch his last Buckeye game with his brother the Saturday before he passed.

He is survived by his stepmother, Mary Ruth Hughes; brother, Dwain Hughes (Connie) of Orient, OH; sister, Darlene Hughes (Rick) of Marietta; children, Chase Hughes (Stephanie) of Vincent, OH, Allison Dunlap (Dustin) of Marietta and Kendel Frye (Jason) of Beavercreek, OH, four grandchildren, Ellie and Vera Dunlap and Ross and Davis Frye; nieces, Megan Berio (Matt) and Lyndsey Wallace (Ross); and nephew Brad Dimit (Rebecca).

Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Capital City Hospice for their exceptional love and care. Those donations can be mailed to Capital City Hospice, Foundation for End-Of-Life Care, 3440 Hollywood Blvd, Suite 415, Hollywood, FL 33021, or by visiting https://foundationeolc.org/donate/ .

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Limited number of guests will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Chuck’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

