Obituary: Delores Mae Byrd

Delores Mae Byrd, 84 of Cox’s Mills, WV passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Born May 2, 1936, in Grantsville, WV, Delores had a heart of gold. Her passions included raising a garden, canning, quilting, crocheting, and listening to Bluegrass, Gospel, and Country music. Delores was a member of Ladies Auxiliary where for many years she dedicated her time making lap quilts and side pockets made of blue jean material to put on wheelchairs and walkers for injured military men and women. She loved supporting the military. Her father and brothers all served. But above all, she enjoyed raising her family; kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Waiting for her with our Lord are her parents, Fred and Ethel Ball, three brothers Adrian, Wilford, Freddie “Junior” Ball, and two sisters Erma Lee Moss and Ernestine Ball. She will also join a daughter, Connie Byrd.

Delores is survived by her husband of 63 years, James “Jim” Byrd; two sons, James “Jimmy” Byrd, Jr. of Tanner, WV, and Roger Byrd, (Violet) of Winchester, Virginia; three daughters, Bonnie Frymier, (Rusty Ratcliff) of Newberne, WV; Darlene Smith, (David) of Big Springs, WV and LuAnne White, (Rick) of Ashburn, VA. She is also survived by two siblings Freda Whytsell, and Ernest Ball, all of Grantsville, WV, and several nieces and nephews.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren:

Grandchildren: Leslie Frymier-Desormier, and Rodney Frymier of Newberne, WV; Laura Miner of Mt. Nobe, WV; Stacey Nickell of Beckley, WV; Sammie Hickman of Tanner, WV; Sarah Elliott, Emily and Christina White of Ashburn, VA; and Jacob and Sofia Byrd of Winchester, VA.

Great-grandchildren: Levi, Noah, Isaiah and Isaac of Mt. Nobe, WV; Dylan, Abbey and Kaylea Ward of Newberne, WV; Timothy Maxwell of Glenville, WV, Shayna Maxwell, Glenville, WV, Katlynn and Tiffany Frymier of Newberne, WV; Bailey, Lance, and Landry Nickell of Beckley, WV; and Emeri and Easton Hickman of Tanner, WV.

The family is holding a private viewing at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc. and a private outdoor service to follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery on December 19, 2020.

The family would like to thank Gilmer County Senior Center, WV Caring (hospice), and all the caregivers who helped us take care of our beloved mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of our mom at WV Caring at P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520 or by phone (304) 864-0884.

