Obituary: Dr. Charles Aebi

Dr. Charles Aebi went home to be with the Lord on December 8, 2020, after a brief illness with COVID-19. Born to Jerry and Madeline Stipes Aebi on February 15, 1931, Charles was a native of southwestern Pennsylvania. He earned a B. S. degree in Agriculture from Penn State, an MA in Bible from Abilene Christian University, and a PH.D. in Education Administration from Ohio University.

Charles spent his life serving as a minister for churches in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Texas and has preached and held workshops in several states and foreign countries. He currently was serving as an elder for the Barlow-Vincent Church of Christ in Vincent, Ohio, where he continued to teach Bible classes. Dr. Aebi taught Bible for 34 years at Ohio Valley College (now University) serving 15 years as Academic Dean and 6 years as Chairman of the Bible Department. He served as commissioner and a consultant-evaluator for the North Central Association for Colleges and Schools. He was a former member and past president for the Parkersburg Kiwanis Club. He retired from the college in 1998 and began teaching Bible classes for several years at the West Virginia School of Preaching. He had a passion for educating and mentoring preachers of the Gospel.

Charles was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Zane, Ben, and Lou Aebi. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Imogene McDonough Aebi, and his 4 children, their spouses and families:

1. Jeff and Ruth McKinzie (Jake, Rachel, Luke and Micah Conley, and Adam McKinzie), 2. Micheal and Joy West (Matthew, Katie, Charles and Henry West, Michael, Emily, Anthony and Madalyn Perry, Rob, Molly, Noah and Ava Cribb, and Aaron West), 3. Mark and Joyce Aebi (Brent, Taelor, Ezekiel and Shiloh Aebi, Ryan and Brayden Aebi, Jessica Aebi, and Jared Aebi), and 4. Mark and Mary Daughety (Brandon, Joanna and Logan Daughety, and Nathan and Paige Daughety). Charles left a legacy of time and beautifully penned letters to each of his grandchildren who will forever affectionately call him D-Dad.

Charles enjoyed Thursday afternoon golfing with his son, Mark, gardening, working on old cars, working cross-words with anyone who liked a challenge and just spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved the Lord and taught us the most important thing is to always walk closely with God so that we may all enjoy heaven together.

Dr. Aebi’s children would like to fully celebrate his life in a manner which they feel Is appropriate for the wonderful life that he lived for his family, for the community, and for the Lord. Because of his concern for others and the families concern for others we know we cannot do that at this time during this raging pandemic. We therefore invite everyone to celebrate with us on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11 AM at the Barlow Vincent Church of Christ for a formal funeral and celebration of life. The children and Imogene will have a private ceremony next week. The family is so appreciative already of all the outreaching condolences and messages which are a source of great comfort at this time. We would invite you to leave a video message for Imogene that she can watch now. Links for that can be found on the Barlow Vincent church of Christ Facebook page and on Levitt’s funeral home website.

Other donations in Charles’ memory may be sent to the West Virginia School of Preaching, 1 Willard Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041 or the Barlow-Vincent Church of Christ, 6429 St. Rt. 339, Vincent, Ohio 45784.

