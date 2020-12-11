Obituary: Joshua Keller-Frum

On Friday Dec 4 Joshua Keller-Frum left his earthly body to join David Keller, his second Dad and Grandparents Ross and Meriem Greene.

Sara Erb, Bill Frum, his very close friend Aaron Scott and many other friends and relatives On the other side

Josh was born Nov 23,1975 to Christine Keller and Martin Frum

He attended Kent State University and Marietta College.

He was an avid reader and as his disease progressed his friends and devoted helpers Sara Ireland and Rich Ames spent countless hours reading to him.

Josh is survived by his mom Chris Keller, brother Tim (Jason) and sister Emily, Brothers from other mothers Russell Ames ( Venita, Savannah, Carson)

Jon Frum (Yvette) Jeremy Frum (Dylan & Zane)

And his

Father , Martin (Joyce) of Fort Worth, Texas, his paternal Grandmother, Dorothy Frum, Judy Frum and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

We will cherish the time we had together and always remember his courage and will to live and we will never forget his beautiful smile.

Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing.

And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb.

And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance. Kahlil Gibran