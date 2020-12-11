Obituary: Julia Belle Yost

Julia Belle Yost, 76, of Smithville, WV died Dec. 10, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

She was born August 9, 1944 in Calhoun County, WV the daughter of the late Woodrow Dale and Virginia Eleanor Wilson Taylor. She was a homemaker and attended Smithville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and baking.

Julia is survived by her husband, Robert F. Yost of Smithville; two sons, Keith Yost of Mineral Wells, WV and Calvin Yost (Angela) of Glenville; granddaughter, Brianna Simmons (Gary) of Jane Lew, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sons, Arick Yost, and Mickel Yost; and brothers Delano Taylor and Raymond Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Rev. Matt McCauley officiating. Burial will follow in the Big Springs Cemetery, Big Springs, WV. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 4:30-8 PM. Masks will be required in the funeral home and social distancing is required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

