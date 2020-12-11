Obituary: Rickie L. “Rick” Sutton

Rickie L. “Rick” Sutton, 64, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born January 21, 1956 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Harold and Shirley Laferre Sutton.

Rick was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and owner/operator of Sutton Builders. He was previously a co-owner of Cavalier Roller Rink. His passion was the outdoors – hunting and fishing with his family. Rick was President of Mountain State Sportsmen’s Association, devoted his time with the youth in the outdoors including JAKES Day and the Fishing Derby. Spent years as an accomplished target archer and was a supporter of the Big Red Archery Team. He was an avid WV Football fan.

Rick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patty Cantwell Sutton; his son, Sam Sutton (Lisa) of Parkersburg; his sister, Penny Cross of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Laura Jane Sutton which was the light of his life, Brittany Habig (Brian) and Myriah McCullough (Rich Rivera); great-grandchildren, Conner and Paisley Habig and Landen Rivera and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Sutton and brother-in-law, Bud Cross.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the doctors, residents, nurses, respiratory therapist and staff in the ICU unit and Covid unit that cared for him and did everything they could to help him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg is honored to serve the Sutton family.

