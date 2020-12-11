Obituary: Roy Gilmer

Roy Gilmer, 88 of Reno, OH., formerly of Parkersburg passed away Tuesday, December 8 at Elmcroft Personal Care Home.

Roy was born March 9, 1932 at home in the hills of Norton, WV. (Randolph County). He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, preceded in death by his parents, Zula and Wilbur, siblings, Freda, Lola, Nina, Nola, Paul, Ike, Newt and Bill and special friend, Norine Davis.

Roy attended Marshall University before entering the Army in 1951. After leaving the military, Roy enrolled at Davis and Elkins from where he graduated with a BA in business and accounting. After Davis and Elkins, Roy worked in Cleveland at Ford Motors before moving to Parkersburg, working with the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years as a Letter Carrier and many years as a self employed Public Accountant and Income Tax Specialist.

Roy was a kind man who loved attending the Forest Festival in Elkins each fall. He is survived by his friend and caregiver, Alan; Nieces and nephews, Billy, Catherine, Pamela, Paula and Susan. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, Elks, Moose, NALC, American Legion and Eagles. He was a regular donar to Old Man Rivers and the Salvation Army.

He had donated his body to Marshall University but arrangements are being handled by the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. There will be no visitation or service.

His family and friends would like to thank the caring staff of Elmcroft.

