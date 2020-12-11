Obituary: Russell Lawrence Clovis

Russell Lawrence Clovis, 55, Williamstown, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at home after a life changing battle with CMT, a nerve and muscle disease. Born in Fort Benning, GA, on September 23, 1965, he was the son of Emma Jean Clovis and the late James Clovis. He was a 1983 graduate of St. Marys High School. Russell worked for Cytec/Solvay until his illness got worse. He was an avid golfer and bowler.

Survivors other than his mother include his wife of 24 years, Pamela Pifer Clovis; two daughters, Randa and Kaleigh; sister, Diane (Robert) Lamp; niece, Samantha (Justin) Waggoner; nephew, Wyatt Lamp; great-nephew, Knoll Waggoner; aunts, Carolyn Todd, AZ, and Donna Clovis, Romney, WV; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; best friend, Mark Stuyvesant; and his dog, Angel. He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Paul and Merle Clovis, and Goldie Francis; uncle, Paul “Slug” Clovis; and two step-sons, Justin and Jason Griffith.

The family is following his wishes with no service and cremation. Ingram Funeral Home, St. Marys is assisting the family with the arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.ingramfh.com