Obituary: William “Bill” Joseph Patton

William “Bill” Joseph Patton, 77, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away December 9, 2020.

He was born May 14, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Daniel S. and Wilma Sarah Drain Patton.

Bill graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1961. He was a 54 year member of IBEW Local Union #968, retiring in 2005. Bill was a 50 year member of Mt. Olivet Lodge #3 AF&AM of Parkersburg, and was also a 32nd Degree Mason of the Valley of Parkersburg. He enjoyed old automobiles, deer hunting and visiting with friends.

Surviving Bill is his wife, of 56 years, Norma L. Whited Patton; two step brothers, Johnny Howard (Carol) of Owega, NY and Robert “Bobby” Howard (Pam) of Fort Collins, CO; a nephew Rick Patton (Becky) of Chicago, IL; a niece, Tara Layman (Al) of Vienna, WV; and a furry feline friend, Dolly.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his step mother, Eleanor Howard Patton; a brother Robert “Bob” Patton; two step sisters, Donna Jean Koehnlein and Betty Ann Hayhurst; and a step brother, Bill Howard.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home south Parkersburg, with Pastor Steve Gedon and Pastor Kevin Lantz officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery at Parkersburg, where Masonic Rites will be conducted by Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge #3. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to service on Monday, at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th St., Parkersburg, WV 26101 and the American Cancer Society, 3508 Staunton Ave., 3rd floor, Charleston, WV 25304.

