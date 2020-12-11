Advertisement

OSHP Trooper Mitch Reynolds named Marietta post Trooper of the Year

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Marietta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has selected their 2020 Trooper of the Year.

The post has named trooper Mitch Reynolds at the 2020 Trooper of the Year in recognition of outstanding service during 2020.

Trooper Reynolds is a graduate of Frontier High School and has been with the Ohio State Highway Patrol since 2018.

He was selected for the award by his fellow officers due to his leadership, his worth ethic, his enthusiastic work attitude and his courteous treatment of fellow officers and the community.

“Trooper Mitch Reynolds brings his youth to the Marietta Post,” said Lt. Chris Chesar, Ohio State Highway Patrol. “With that comes an increase work ethic. Because of his youth and such a short tenure, it is quite a honor for someone with such a short time, to be selected as Post Trooper of the Year by his peers.”

Trooper Reynolds is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award. The winners of these awards will be announced at a later date.

