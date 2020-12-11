Advertisement

P.H.S. Big Reds player invited to All-American Blue-Grey game

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Deaven Francis, who just through his senior year of playing football for the Parkersburg Big Reds, was given a great opportunity to showcase his football talents for college scouts and coaches.

Deaven accepted his invite to participate in the 2020 All-American Blue-Grey game in Dallas, Texas.

It’s an opportunity only a select few high school players are a part of, and Deaven was so grateful to have gotten an invite.

He participated in their combine, and will be ready to compete at a high level once the game kicks off.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” said Deaven, on being invited to the game. “It felt amazing. It’s been my dream for a really long time to out-do those before me, and getting invited to the All-American game made it possible. I’ll do whatever I can to outshine, and put myself in the best position to succeed.”

The game kicks off on Monday, December 14, at 1 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

