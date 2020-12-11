Sensitive Santa event coming to Wood County Society

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A sensory friendly Santa will soon make a stop in Parkersburg.

On December 19th, a Sensitive Santa event will take place at the Wood County Society.

The event is a socially distant and safe way for children and their families to see Santa. Social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required.

The event will allow the children and their families to experience the joy of the holiday season, while in a sensory sensitive environment.

“What that means is that we will have less stigma, less triggers in our environment, low lighting,” said Brandon Gress, Executive Director of the Wood County Society. “Santa will have some interaction with our youth, but we are maintaining social distance protocols. But it gives our families an opportunity and our youth an opportunity to visit Santa this holiday season.”

Each familiy will be scheduled in 15 minute increments for a photo opportunity and the children will receive a goodie bag.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and pre-registration is required. Families interested in the event can visit the Wood County Society’s website to register.

