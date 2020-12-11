Advertisement

Sensitive Santa event coming to Wood County Society

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A sensory friendly Santa will soon make a stop in Parkersburg.

On December 19th, a Sensitive Santa event will take place at the Wood County Society.

The event is a socially distant and safe way for children and their families to see Santa. Social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required.

The event will allow the children and their families to experience the joy of the holiday season, while in a sensory sensitive environment.

“What that means is that we will have less stigma, less triggers in our environment, low lighting,” said Brandon Gress, Executive Director of the Wood County Society. “Santa will have some interaction with our youth, but we are maintaining social distance protocols. But it gives our families an opportunity and our youth an opportunity to visit Santa this holiday season.”

Each familiy will be scheduled in 15 minute increments for a photo opportunity and the children will receive a goodie bag.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and pre-registration is required. Families interested in the event can visit the Wood County Society’s website to register.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire at abandoned house
Crews fight three early morning fires on Friday
Ohio man sentenced to five years in federal prison
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled Stay Safe Ohio protocols for residents to follow during the next...
Washington County now red on Ohio COVID map
Public reaction to the extension of the “stay at home” curfew
Resident reacts to curfew extension, Stay Safe Ohio protocols

Latest News

Trooper Mitch Reynolds is named Marietta post 2020 Trooper of the Year
OSHP Trooper Mitch Reynolds named Marietta post Trooper of the Year
WTAP News @ 5 - Mylan's Morgantown plant to close, nearly 1,500 jobs will be lost
WTAP News @ 5 - Mylan's Morgantown plant to close, nearly 1,500 jobs will be lost
WTAP News @ 5 - Deaven Francis invited to play in blue-grey All-American game
WTAP News @ 5 - Deaven Francis invited to play in blue-grey All-American game
WTAP News @ 5 - Sensory friendly Santa visits will take place at Wood County Society
WTAP News @ 5 - Sensory friendly Santa visits will take place at Wood County Society