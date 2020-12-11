Advertisement

Three separate fires ravage structures in M.O.V.

No injuries reported in any of the blazes
By Jack Selby
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three separate structure fires impacted the Mid-Ohio Valley within a span of a few hours on Friday morning.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, while no injuries were reported at any of them, all three fires fully engulfed their buildings.

The first fire occurred around 1:55 a.m. on the 200 block of Forest Way in Waverly, and initial reports from Dispatch indicate that no one was inside the building at the time.

The Deerwalk, Vienna, Waverly, and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the scene. All of those who responded had left the scene by 3:37 a.m., except for Waverly who had cleared from the scene by 6:00.

The second fire began an hour later in Parkersburg, on the 1000 block of East 12th Street, right at the corner of oak St.

What began as heavy smoke emitting from the abandoned house soon turned to roaring flames, with the rear of the house eventually becoming full engulfed.

The Parkersburg Fire Department was on the scene, and cleared out by 6:41 a.m.

The third blaze also took place in Parkersburg, at the Gough Hazard restaurant at 2800 Core Road.

The call came in at 3:52 a.m., and once again, no one was reported as being injured, even as the flames quickly spread throughout the building.

The Deerwalk, Eastwood, Vienna, Waverly, and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the scene, and officials were still there as of 7:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio man sentenced to five years in federal prison
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled Stay Safe Ohio protocols for residents to follow during the next...
Washington County now red on Ohio COVID map
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Public reaction to the extension of the “stay at home” curfew
Public reaction to the extension of the “stay at home” curfew

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 12/11/20
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/11/20
M.O.V. Structure Fires
Daybreak - Three separate fires ravage structures in M.O.V., 12/11/20
Mike Lorentz (left) Josh Schlicher (right)
Local leaders unsurprised by curfew extension