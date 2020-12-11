Three separate fires ravage structures in M.O.V.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three separate structure fires impacted the Mid-Ohio Valley within a span of a few hours on Friday morning.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, while no injuries were reported at any of them, all three fires fully engulfed their buildings.

The first fire occurred around 1:55 a.m. on the 200 block of Forest Way in Waverly, and initial reports from Dispatch indicate that no one was inside the building at the time.

The Deerwalk, Vienna, Waverly, and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the scene. All of those who responded had left the scene by 3:37 a.m., except for Waverly who had cleared from the scene by 6:00.

The second fire began an hour later in Parkersburg, on the 1000 block of East 12th Street, right at the corner of oak St.

What began as heavy smoke emitting from the abandoned house soon turned to roaring flames, with the rear of the house eventually becoming full engulfed.

The Parkersburg Fire Department was on the scene, and cleared out by 6:41 a.m.

The third blaze also took place in Parkersburg, at the Gough Hazard restaurant at 2800 Core Road.

The call came in at 3:52 a.m., and once again, no one was reported as being injured, even as the flames quickly spread throughout the building.

The Deerwalk, Eastwood, Vienna, Waverly, and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the scene, and officials were still there as of 7:00 a.m.

