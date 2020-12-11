WVUP’s Ascend program provides support to students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The upcoming term will mark WVUP’s second semester of Ascend, a program designed to research the impact of academic and financial support for students.

The program was launched in May, and the fall term was its first pilot semester. The school received a grant from Arnold Ventures to provide numerous forms of academic and financial support to Ascend students pursuing an Associates Degree. Data is being gathered on a number of variables to measure the students’ success as compared to a control group of students who are not enrolled in the Ascend program. If the research indicates that the program helps students to excel, the program could potentially expand at the school and around the state, said Jennifer Forster, director of the Ascend program.

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College was also given a grant to launch a similar program. Both schools’ programs are informed by a similar one at the City University of New York which, according to data that was gathered, significantly helped participating students to succeed.

Benchmarks of success will include rates of retention among students from semester to semester and on-time graduation rates. As Ascend students move into the workforce, their salaries and rates of employment will be tracked, as well. If students perform better in these areas than their counterparts not taking part in Ascend, the program will be considered a success.

The academic support that Ascend students receive includes increased contact with academic advisors and regular check-ins with advisors. The financial benefits include funds for textbooks, monthly Kroger gift cards for qualifying students and, for those students who qualify for partial tuition coverage through Pell grants, the remainder of their tuition will be paid for.

According to Forster, students participating in the program during the fall semester have performed well and most are registered to return in the spring semester, though the ongoing COVID-19 number has posed challenges.

Forster said the response from the college has been very positive.

“The college has been incredibly supportive of the program and I think we’re all pretty excited to see how it goes with the results so we can form our practices, surrounding the data that we get,” Forster said.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.