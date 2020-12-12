Advertisement

Franklin Elementary students treated to holiday parade

Franklin Elementary Holiday Parade
Franklin Elementary Holiday Parade(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Staff and faculty at Franklin Elementary say they miss seeing their students in-person while the kids are learning remotely, but on Friday night, they found a fun way to say hello.

Principal Lee Ann Cumpston says one of her teachers thought it would be a good idea to have a Christmas parade for their students.

Teachers and staff quickly jumped on board, and the event was promoted to students for about a week.

School staff decorated cars with Christmas lights and other decorations and invited a few special guests to join the lineup. The Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and Frosty the Snowman all made an appearance.

Parkersburg Police and Fire also made an appearance, rounding out the parade.

Cumpston says teachers had water bottles and other goodies to pass out along their route.

The parade followed bus routes for the school, totaling what Cumpston predicted to be an hour and half roundtrip.

“We miss them, and things are just so not normal for them and we want them to know that we love them and miss them and we can’t wait to get them back to school,” said Cumpston.

