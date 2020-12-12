Local hospitals note continual Covid patient increase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There have been reports of ICU beds nearing capacity around the US.

WVU Medicine Camden Clark and Memorial Health System have witnessed the Covid case increase first-hand.

Camden Clark said it’s bracing itself for a post-holiday Covid surge.

When comparing the first 10 days of December with the same period in November, Chief Nursing Officer Christine Daniels said the hospital saw a 20-patient increase, from 32 to 52.

And, even as the average number of Covid patients in ICU more than doubled during that time frame from four to nine, Daniels said the hospital still has roughly two-thirds of its Covid ICU beds available.

Daniels said the daily increase in patients has been noticeable.

“In November, we were also having about three admissions per day and in December - and in the first 10 days of December, we’re seeing five admissions for Covid per day, so it’s definitely up,” she said.

Memorial Health has also experienced an increase in Covid patients.

Chief Nurse Executive Paige Smith said there was a spike in October and numbers have steadily increased ever since.

If you compare two five day time frames in November and December, the shift is blatant.

Smith said that the time frame starting November eighth saw an average of 22 Covid patients, while the time frame starting December sixth saw an average of 68 patients.

Still, Smith made clear that it’s not out of control.

“We don’t feel like we’re at, you know, at a disaster surge capacity or anywhere near that right now so we feel pretty confident that we’ll be able to roll with the flow or go with the flow as patients start to increase,” she said.

This confidence in resources available is mirrored at Camden Clark.

Daniels said the hospital is well-stocked on ventilators and protective equipment.

Both Camden Clark and Memorial Health have plans for a potential surge. Daniels said she expects one to come late December early January.

While Smith is confident in Memorial’s access to resources, she admits that the resources are stretched.

She said that last week, for the first time in eight years, the hospital was so overwhelmed with patients that it had to divert people to smaller hospitals. Still, this period only lasted four hours.

