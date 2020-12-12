Local Players honored on the Class AAA All State football team
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
CLASS AAA ALL STATE
First team defense
DL- Justin Waybright, Parkersburg
UTL- Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South
Second team offense
OL- Deavan Francis, Parkersburg
UTL- Bryson Singer, Parkersburg
Honorable Mention
Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South
Casey Mahoney, Parkersburg
Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South
Gage Wright, Parkersburg South
