Local Players honored on the Class AAA All State football team

(WTOK)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:51 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

CLASS AAA ALL STATE

First team defense

DL- Justin Waybright, Parkersburg

UTL- Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South

Second team offense

OL- Deavan Francis, Parkersburg

UTL- Bryson Singer, Parkersburg

Honorable Mention

Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South

Casey Mahoney, Parkersburg

Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South

Gage Wright, Parkersburg South

