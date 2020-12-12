Man accused of killing Charleston officer to be arraigned on charges

UPDATE (12/12/2020 @ 12:50 p.m. )

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man investigators say shot Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has been formally charged with murder Saturday.

In a virtual arraignment, Joshua Phillips, 38, was arraigned on first degree murder.

Phillips has been granted an attorney by the Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Court officials say Phillips is not entitled to bond, because of capital offense.

Phillips will not receive bail, officials say. His preliminary hearing in scheduled for December 21st at 1:45 p.m.

Now that Phillips is charged and has an attorney, officials say the state should have no communication with him.

According to a criminal complaint, Patrolman Cassie Johnson responded to a traffic complaint at 269 Garrison Ave. in Charleston.

During the initial investigation, the person who made the traffic complaint said Phillips illegally parked his red 1999 Dodge Durango on her property.

Documents say Johnson located Phillips as he exited the backdoor of a neighboring home and he admitted the car belonged to him. When Johnson asked for his license, he did not have it.

The complaint goes on to say Phillips eventually started to act aggressively towards Johnson from inside his car. When asked to put his hand behind his back, Phillips refused.

During an altercation, the complaint says Phillips threw Johnson’s handcuffs into the street and pulled out a handgun that was concealed in his waistband.

With his handgun in his right hand, the complaint says Phillips grabbed Johnson’s pistol and holster with his left hand to prevent her from having access to it.

Phillips eventually shot his firearm five times, striking Johnson once in the base of her neck.

Johnson was able to shoot her firearm three times, striking Phillips twice.

Documents say Phillips then left the scene as Johnson’s body laid motionless on the ground.

On December 3rd at 4:00 p.m. Patrolman Cassie Johnson was pronounced dead at CAMC General Hospital.

She was laid to rest Tuesday.

