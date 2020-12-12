More than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Hours after news of the approval for the COVID-19 vaccine was announced, more than 11,000 new cases of the virus were reported in Ohio Saturday.

Data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the 11,252 cases were above the 21-day average of 10,008. In total, 553,461 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

There were 51 new deaths reported Saturday, raising the death toll to 7,477.

On Saturday, Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted about the state’s plan for vaccine distribution.

“Our focus is on saving lives & slowing COVID-19 spread,” the tweet said. “During Phase 1 of vaccine distribution, Ohio will offer vaccines to those most at risk & essential healthcare workers caring for COVID patients. Vaccines will not yet be available for all Ohioans.”

